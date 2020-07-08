Lamborghini Sian Roadster Unveiled, Is Already Sold Out

It Looks Like a Toy for Big Kids but Isn't- The Alinker

There was a time when Lamborghini used to live under Ferrari’s shadow when it comes to launching limited edition supercars that make 90 percent of the population drool over them. 21 photos



Essentially just a



You can read that again, if you want, because unlike other Lamborghini cabriolets, like the Aventador Roadster or the Huracan Roadster, the new limited-edition hypercar has no roof whatsoever.



"The Sián Roadster encapsulates the spirit of Lamborghini,” says Stefano Domenicali, Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “It is the expression of breathtaking design and extraordinary performance, but most importantly embodies important future technologies. The Sián’s innovative hybrid powertrain heralds the direction for Lamborghini super sports cars, and the open-top Sián Roadster affirms a desire for the ultimate lifestyle Lamborghini as we move towards a tomorrow demanding new solutions.”



Apart from the roofless solution to go on about your business in St. Tropez and the likes, the Sian Roadster is essentially identical to its coupe brother, including performance. That, and the fact that only 19 units will be ever produced.



Before you take out your checkbook, they’ve all been sold out already so maybe you should wait for a used one.



Powered by an evolution of the naturally aspirated



The total output is therefore 819 horsepower, which is more than enough for a 0-100 kph (62 mph) sprint of 2.9 seconds and the previously mentioned top speed of ‘over 350 kph (217 mph).’



We said fancy mild-hybrid system because Lamborghini engineers are the first to harness the energy output of a supercapacitor instead of a Li-ion battery on a road car.



Three times more powerful than a Li-ion battery with the same weight and three times lighter than a battery making the same power, the mild-hybrid system with the supercapacitor and electric motor weighs only 34 kg (75 pounds).



