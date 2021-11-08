Flooded Lamborghini Huracan Waiting for Gullible New Owner in Detroit

More on this:

1 What Is This Flood Damaged 2022 BMW 750i xDrive M Sport Worth to You?

2 How to Spot a Flood-Damaged Vehicle in Four Easy Steps

3 Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Has More Power Than a Chiron, No Bids Yet

4 Flash Flood in New Jersey Sends Dealership Jeeps Floating Down The River

5 Ferrari Gets Stranded on Flooded New Jersey Highway, Jeep Plows Through