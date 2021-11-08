Flooded Lamborghini Huracan Waiting for Gullible New Owner in Detroit

Ah, yes, the Lamborghini Huracan. One of the last great supercars boasting a big naturally aspirated engine behind the seats. At any given moment, one can reach out to the Raging Bull and buy one for themselves, or, if they feel lucky, then they could turn to the used car market for that near-perfect example.
Depending on how lucky they feel, they could even check out this red supercar advertised on Copart. The vehicle was built in 2016, has 16,135 miles (25,967 km) on the odometer, and may look quite good, for the most part, compared to other cars that normally find their way on the quoted website, but it has one major problem: flood damage.
Buying a car that was damaged by water is like going all-in at a poker game when you’re the new guy/gal at the table. It can either go smooth, but there is always a big chance that you might lose. Thus, unless you own a car repair shop, or are very skilled and not afraid of elbow grease, not to mention spending many days searching for parts online and browsing forums, then you should definitely stay away from such rides, no matter how nice they look.
If you still think that the gods are smiling upon you, then you should perhaps head to Detroit, Michigan, which is where you will find this particular Huracan, and take a very close look at it, preferably accompanied by a trusty mechanic. But even so, don’t forget that the water has likely damaged the electrical components beyond repair. This means that you need to have proper skills in this department too. Polishing should thus be the least of your concerns.
On the other hand, the used car market has pretty much countless Huracans that are in search of a new home. And if you find that perfect one for you, then you will definitely sleep better at night. So, still think it’s worth buying a flooded exotic?
