1,200-HP Drag Race: Urus Is Flabbergasted by the RS e-tron GT

Rome wasn't built in a day. So the electrification of the automotive industry is going to take a few more years until internal combustion engines become a thing of the past. There are still those that hope a synthetic fuel will be developed in time to reverse the change, but what are the odds of that happening?
Manufacturers like Audi, Porsche, Ford, Kia, and Honda already have electric vehicles in their current line-up. Of course, the list doesn't stop there and it's bound to expand over the next few years. Meanwhile, the list of companies that haven't released a fully-electric vehicle is getting shorter every year. I imagine that when companies like Lamborghini, Ferrari, and Bugatti are going to take that step, that's when the world will realize that there is no going back.
Comparing the world of ICE vehicles to the world of EVs reveals plenty of benefits for the latter. Technology advancements are addressing concerns related to the range of EVs. Environment policies strongly suggest that going electric is the way to start dealing with climate issues. Giving up on fossil fuels should help drastically reduce pollution in cities around the globe. So the fact that EVs aren't as exciting is not going to affect the current course of action.
Today, we're looking at a sort of family feud: the Audi RS e-tron GT will be drag racing a Lamborghini Urus. At least on paper, these cars seem to be pretty equally matched. The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 on the Urus is capable of churning out 641 horsepower and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. Even though this is a big SUV we're talking about, it's still lighter than the Audi, at 4,850 lbs (2,200 kg) vs 5,335 lbs (2,420 kg).
RS e-tron GT is not far off in terms of performance. We're talking 637 horsepower and 612 lb-ft (830 Nm). Seeing that both cars have the benefit of AWD, it's still expected that the Audi will cross the finish line first though. As always, on a shorter distance, the EV should have the upper hand. For the first run, the Urus is off to a great start. But, by the time both cars are up to about 87 mph (140 kph), the Audi starts pulling ahead.
The e-tron GT ran the quarter-mile (402 meters) in 11.4 seconds, crossing the line with a trap speed of 124 mph (201 kph). The Urus was just 0.44 seconds slower to the finish line, with a trap speed of 121 mph (195 kph). Considering that Audi started the race going sideways for a bit, the gap is likely to increase for the next run. Strangely enough, once they get going, the Urus is in the lead. This time the race is even more exciting than predicted, almost making for a photo finish.
The e-tron GT was just 0.2 seconds slower to the quarter-mile for this second run, while the Urus improved its initial time slip by about 0.31 seconds. Even so, the score is now 2-0 for the EV, and the rolling race is up next. The sweet spot is set at 40 mph (65 kph). This time, the RS e-tron GT reveals its fangs, producing the biggest gap out of the three runs of this challenge. Consider the fact that the Audi is also about $87,900 (€76,000) cheaper and we have a winner!
