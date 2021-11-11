Digital Ford Mach-E Pickup Might Appease Purists With Two-Door Format Return

When fooling around with iconic vehicles such as the legendary Mustang, some backlash is always expected. No matter if the changes are delivering upgrades or downgrades. Sure, the 180-degree EV strategy turn was something of a shocker, nonetheless.
It’s a bit incredible the kind of anger that was triggered by Ford’s decision to expand the Mustang lineage with the all-electric Mach-E version. Sure, turning the classic two-door ICE coupe into an eerie-silent four-door family crossover was a bit much to swallow in just one take. But the latter’s success may turn out to be key to ensuring the former’s survival.
Anyway, the reality is that Blue Oval head honchos already made the decision, and the Mach-E is here to stay. And while it may never be perfect, there’s a simple solution to the four-door crossover quarrel for a certain pixel master going by the X-Tomi Design alias on social media.
Feeling frustrated with all Mach-Es because no Mustang should ever have more than a couple of doors? Well, here’s the electric vehicle going back to the two-door format without looking awkward. It’s now a lot more practical, as well as ready to share the fun-to-drive experience with you and your significant other and being very pickup truck about it.
Or, for the sake of being thorough, looking exactly like a Ford Mustang Mach-E GT coupe utility. And you know what, it wears this digital Ute skin proud and dandy. Sure, in the virtual world everything is polished and sleek. Besides, there’s just one point of view for this CGI creation, so we really can’t pass judgment if the addition of a bed, the disappearance of the rear seats and doors, as well as half of the roof would work just as well when seen from behind.
At least, if coupe utility models ever become fashionable again in North America, we all know that a sustainable entry from Detroit is possible via a quick Mustang Mach-E Ute makeover. Naturally, we really can’t gauge the kind of reception from the Mustang fanbase if this turned out it wasn’t just simple wishful thinking.
Anyway, the reality is that Blue Oval head honchos already made the decision, and the Mach-E is here to stay. And while it may never be perfect, there’s a simple solution to the four-door crossover quarrel for a certain pixel master going by the X-Tomi Design alias on social media.
Feeling frustrated with all Mach-Es because no Mustang should ever have more than a couple of doors? Well, here’s the electric vehicle going back to the two-door format without looking awkward. It’s now a lot more practical, as well as ready to share the fun-to-drive experience with you and your significant other and being very pickup truck about it.
Or, for the sake of being thorough, looking exactly like a Ford Mustang Mach-E GT coupe utility. And you know what, it wears this digital Ute skin proud and dandy. Sure, in the virtual world everything is polished and sleek. Besides, there’s just one point of view for this CGI creation, so we really can’t pass judgment if the addition of a bed, the disappearance of the rear seats and doors, as well as half of the roof would work just as well when seen from behind.
At least, if coupe utility models ever become fashionable again in North America, we all know that a sustainable entry from Detroit is possible via a quick Mustang Mach-E Ute makeover. Naturally, we really can’t gauge the kind of reception from the Mustang fanbase if this turned out it wasn’t just simple wishful thinking.