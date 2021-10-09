Slammed Kamaz Truck and Widebody Lada Settle Upon Digital “Itasha” Way of Life

Russia’s Kamaz trucks are well known for their off-road abilities. Those record eighteen Dakar rally wins might have something to do with it. Meanwhile, Ladas probably have nothing to do with motorsport in a Westerner’s eyes.
But how about moving further (South) East and gunning for a glorious-looking allegiance to the JDM way of life? Well, that might do the trick. Especially if one is dealing with a slammed Kamaz dually truck and a widebody Lada 2108/Samara racer with an identity crisis.
After all, Mikhail Sachko, the virtual artist behind the mikhail_sachko account on social media initially envisioned the Russian motorsport-inspired duo serving as trustworthy companions for Ken Block’s Hoonigan-related activities. Well, that clearly didn’t pan out since the Gymkhana master signed with Audi.
So, the 43-infused Kamaz truck and its Lada companion probably felt left out of the loop. Thus, instead of searching for their virtual fortunes towards the West, they turned South-East... and discovered the wonderful JDM world.
With a little help from the vehicle wrap artists crew from overhead_crew, it seems. Thus, what we have here is a slammed Kamaz truck (with gold-infused deep-dish-style rear wheels!) and a matching Lada “Autosport” 2108/Samara with a laid-out appearance and a widebody kit. And because that’s never enough, the pair now sports a mesmerizing “itasha” design.
Frankly, it’s so preposterous to assume that a Kamaz truck could be turned into a low-riding street menace that also deploys a fast widebody Lada that its diehard JDM styling makeover becomes entirely spot on. Even more so than sporting Block’s signature 43 and Monster Energy livery...
Oh, and by the way, in case one doesn’t have a clue as to what “itasha” stands for, it’s a funny explanation. In JDM car culture, the word literally stands for “painful/cringeworthy + car” and it’s easy to understand why. But the main use case scenario is an extremely specific one: to designate a car draped with fictional anime/manga/video game characters.
