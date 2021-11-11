Virtual Chevy K5 Blazer Revival Sees Two-Door Tahoe Being Taken to ZZ632 Levels

While Jeep and Ford are playing the modern Wrangler and Bronco off-road game in real life, Chevy fans are left dwelling in the limitless space of the virtual world’s imagination land. There, full-size Blazer revivals are continuously upping the big-block ante.
Considering the incredible hype surrounding the 2021 Ford Bronco revival, it’s no wonder all eyes are pointed toward the beefy off-road SUV sector. But there’s one automaker that turned away from all the cool shenanigans. General Motors, despite the constant diehard K5 Blazer “harassment,” doesn’t want to have anything to do with a full-size two-door SUV revival.
Sure enough, that doesn’t mean virtual artists can’t chip in and stroke the fan base's desires. We have seen on countless occasions how a modernized K5 Blazer would look according to their visions. Hey, even the virtual 2021 GMC Yukon two-door got a chance to try and outshine its Chevy Tahoe counterpart.
But the latter seems to be a personal favorite of Jim, the pixel master behind the jlord8 account on social media. He’s got a knack for playing with the fifth generation of the full-size SUV, as he recently turned it into a proper K5 Blazer impersonator that mixed the contemporary looks with a two-door body style and 454SS elements from the glorious past.
Now that General Motors’ performance division just made an entire aftermarket world hold its breath with the new 1,004 horsepower crate motor offering, it was probably the perfect time for another big-block attempt. This time around, though, the two-door Tahoe turned K5 Blazer ZZ632 also comes with the proper vintage looks.
So, the design proposal seems fashionable and simple enough for anyone to fall in love with it. Take the latest Tahoe and drop the rear doors. Then, don’t get cheap on the lighter, shorter wheelbase SUV. Make it a supercar-level proposal with a naturally-aspirated 632ci (10.4-liter) crate V8 that has 1,004 hp and a mountain-moving 876 lb-ft (1,188 Nm) level of torque.
Last, but not least, sprinkle everything with a red-and-white dual-tone paintjob and make retro purists cry with joy at the sight of those hulking white steel wheels. Complete everything with hubcaps and only then finally call it a good (virtual) day!
