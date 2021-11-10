Nissan Skyline GT-R “Hakosuka” Nismo Becomes Harsh yet Beautifully Old Widebody

Originally, the Skyline nameplate was born under the Prince banner in spring 1957. But as the latter merged with Nissan in 1966, the new parent company gained access to its customer base and enacted upon its high-performance GT-R plans starting early 1969.
While the legendary GT-R saga kicked off right then, it wasn’t until the spring of 1971 that Nissan acted upon its most sporty impulses, also presenting the famed KPGC10 two-door coupe. Although rather short-lived (though not as scarce as its second-generation “Kenmeri” follow up), the original Skyline GT-R still had enough time to quickly gain a cult following.
And a nickname, of course. Sure, the “Hakosuka” term might not be as widely known as the Godzilla designation of modern interpretations, but it still manages to stir enough passions among diehard aficionados of the series. Both real and virtual ones, it seems.
Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist behind the musartwork account on social media, is not just the Head Designer at West Coast Customs. But he’s also an avid fan of all things JDM. And he’s clearly got a soft spot for the legendary GT-R. As such, this time around, it’s time for the original iteration to get a taste of his signature widebody design.
Of course, the pixel master didn’t just slap the Skyline GT-R with his kit and called it a good virtual day. Instead, he morphed and twisted the styling to better fit the “Hakosuka” character – as the term combines the Japanese words for 'box' and the pronounced abbreviation for 'skyline'. As such, only the fender flares get the widebody treatment, with the rest staying in the classically bricked shape.
Additionally, the CGI expert also introduces us to a custom front splitter design that was styled particularly for this digital project. And last, but certainly not least, comes the modern twist by way of applying and adapting the Nismo color scheme. All in all, not a bad effort for just a quick edit on an old-school JDM sports car!
