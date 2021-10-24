Buick GNX Mashes DNA With GMC Syclone, CGI-Transforms Into Menacing “SyX”

Although Ram’s 1500 TRX and the upcoming Ford F-150 Raptor R might suggest otherwise, OEMs aren’t too keen on bringing to life utterly cool high-performance pickup trucks. So, it’s up to virtual artists to mix and match them.
For example, Jim – the virtual artist behind the jlord8 account on social media – is a dedicated fan of the 1980s and 1990s classics with a knack for GM’s G-body cars. Himself an owner of a 1986 Buick Regal T-Type, it’s obvious that whenever he’s not reinventing a vintage model with modern performance, ready to “wagonize” something or perhaps going for another entry on the “454 SS all the things” list, he’s up to something that’s GM related.
So, in between a Chevrolet 454 SSR and a Chevy SS Wagon (we’ve also embedded both of them down below for our “guilty” pleasure), he went for something Buick... with a GMC twist. Naturally, not just any Buick and GMC will do. So, he went straight at the 1980s and 1990s top with a digital play upon the 1987 Buick GNX sedan DNA and the 1991 GMC Syclone high-performance truck credentials.
The result is a bit intimidating, though entirely late 1980s-early 1990s appropriate. Complete with Buick GNX styling grafted on the pickup truck body of the limited-edition variant of the GMC Sonoma compact and light truck. While the result – affectionately called “SyX” still reminds of the Syclone origin more than anything else – the GNX details are also present and accounted for.
Among them, we could note the cool mesh wheels, the bulging hood, or the front fender aero vents. But there’s just one interesting question nagging us: did the pixel master also envision a 3.8-liter V8 engine swap, or was the 4.3-liter turbo V6 left alone? The same potential controversy arose in the minds of the virtual artist’s fans, with some imperatively asking for the GNX credentials to take full precedence.
