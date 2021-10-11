Chevrolet Monte Carlo 5.0 Fox Mustang G-Body Cabrio Is a True 1980s “Blasphemy”

Some people never settle on just one thing they like. So, perhaps it’s better to have a piece of each treasured object. Or, if the virtual world is allowed to have a saying, combine the beloved features into a singular creation.
Jim, the virtual artist behind the jlord8 account on social media, is a pixel master of many talents. He particularly emphasizes his love for remastered 1980s and 1990s classics, which clearly bodes well with the personal passion for GM’s G-body models. But that doesn’t mean he’s biased and doesn’t allow the competition to interfere.
On the contrary, because across his patch of imagination land, just about anything goes. Even in serialized form. Over time, we have come to notice his attraction towards delivering a few “episodes” based on the same script. For example, he sometimes goes against the current of all things crossovers, SUVs, and trucks to “wagonize” stuff.
Or, perhaps, his affection for GM vehicles gets the better of him and goes into a “454 SS all the things” mood. But we also appreciate this CGI expert because of his diverse projects, so it’s no surprise when there’s a Hellcat or a remastered Blue Oval ready to come out to (virtual) play.
This time around, his latest series is simply entitled “Blasphemy!” No need for many explanations about its focus, since the initial entry comes in the form of something so outrageous it’s actually cool. A view shared by many of his fellow virtual artists, as well as the regular folk, which easily got mesmerized by this odd creation.
Yes, no one is mistaken: it’s a two-door G-body Chevy Monte Carlo coupe that was mashed with the contemporary Fox Body Ford Mustang. The result is a 5.0-liter-equipped Cabriolet that’s both offending and arousing at the same time, according to some fans. It’s just wishful thinking, but that doesn’t mean we can’t imagine this small block going for a late autumn California cruise.
