Rotary Nissan R34 GT-R Looks as Blasphemous as Someone Wearing Adidas in Nike Ad

Although many act out as untamed spirits, automotive virtual artists aren’t strangers to official, real-world professional collaborations. But of course, they still impose their style and let imagination run rampant.
Recently, we have seen a slow-selling yet utterly cool Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 getting transformed into a 6x6 blown monster that looked ready to devour any (flat) surface of tarmac. But it was all a ruse from the pixel master to announce his latest collaboration with a new automotive enthusiast's mobile app.
Now, after a bit of constant teasing over the past few days, Khyzyl Saleem – aka the_kyza on social media – has revealed that he is once again free to pursue fun CGI stuff after the latest project. Clearly, he was eager “to dive back into the creative stuff.”
By the way, the gig he is referring to seems to include a Nike collaboration of some sorts (the description says he created “fake ads”), which has all sorts of neon disco-like vibes, a crazy automotive build, and even some possible rival brand teasing.
Check out the video (embedded inside the second post) for yourself and give us your honest opinion: is that dude wearing sneakers with glowing Adidas DNA or was it just a sparkling pair of Nike Air Prestos as someone else suggested?
Now, after one also decides if the fellow in the ad has a “Squid Game” tribute helmet or not, let’s cut to the automotive chase. As a celebration of finally wrapping up the project, the CGI expert also created a set of rolling shots with the car hero used in the fake ads. And it’s something as blasphemous as imagining a pair of Adidas sneakers in a Nike ad.
Thus, let’s ogle at will at the sight of a white, slammed, widebody R34 Nissan GT-R which has restomod LED lights and a missing hood for a single reason. That would be to direct our attention towards the outrageous rotary engine swap that digitally occurred at the behest of the pixel master.
No further indications about the exact provenance of the imagined rotary setup... But we can all think of just one source, (am I Mazda) right?
