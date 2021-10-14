1969 Dodge Charger Discards American Heritage, Morphs Into “FRB1DD3N” JDM Gaijin

Sometimes, people love their work so much they do just about the same thing during their free time. Albeit, with a very personal touch. And when it comes to virtual artists, we can easily glimpse their passions.
We have seen the automotive world is taken by storm by pixel masters as technology and social media allowed new levels of expression. With an extremely wide audience. Now, some of these CGI experts are just rendering aficionados. Some of them are true artists. And others are already making a living out of their passion for digital automotive projects.
Because of his propensity for churning out digital creations like a virtual machine gun, Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist behind the musartwork account on social media, would come up as a prime example for the latter category. After all, he’s also the Head Designer of one “little” aftermarket outlet better known as West Coast Customs.
But to a lesser extent, we can also advance Marcell Sebestyen’s name in the mix. During work hours he is a Senior Exterior Designer at Kia Europe. In turn, his spare time is seemingly occupied with a “never-ending Charger project.” After going through various phases – including as a traditional Daytona herald – the latest version sees this Dodge entirely give up on its American heritage.
A Charger discarding its muscle car legacy is outrageous, we know. But although this might not be everyone’s cup of tea, let’s remember that beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. Besides, as crazy as it may sound, I fancy the idea of a Charger mixed up with the surreal background provided by a Cherry blossom tree!
Now, as far as straight facts are concerned, it’s true we know very little about the technical details. The virtual artist hasn’t provided any information on the powertrain of choice for this JDM-inspired Shakotan restomod. All we are told is that its name is now “FRB1DD3N, aka Gaijin.” It’s entirely befitting... so do we really need anything more?
Because of his propensity for churning out digital creations like a virtual machine gun, Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist behind the musartwork account on social media, would come up as a prime example for the latter category. After all, he’s also the Head Designer of one “little” aftermarket outlet better known as West Coast Customs.
But to a lesser extent, we can also advance Marcell Sebestyen’s name in the mix. During work hours he is a Senior Exterior Designer at Kia Europe. In turn, his spare time is seemingly occupied with a “never-ending Charger project.” After going through various phases – including as a traditional Daytona herald – the latest version sees this Dodge entirely give up on its American heritage.
A Charger discarding its muscle car legacy is outrageous, we know. But although this might not be everyone’s cup of tea, let’s remember that beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. Besides, as crazy as it may sound, I fancy the idea of a Charger mixed up with the surreal background provided by a Cherry blossom tree!
Now, as far as straight facts are concerned, it’s true we know very little about the technical details. The virtual artist hasn’t provided any information on the powertrain of choice for this JDM-inspired Shakotan restomod. All we are told is that its name is now “FRB1DD3N, aka Gaijin.” It’s entirely befitting... so do we really need anything more?