Classic Volkswagen Golf GTI Digitally Mixes Euro Heritage and Traditional JDM Cues

Small and nimble, with cool looks and a feisty powertrain, the original VW Golf GTI became the epitome of European hot hatchbacks. No less than eight generations and almost half of a century have passed since that glorious unveil moment back in 1975, though.
This means there was enough time for everyone to imagine countless versions and development possibilities for the legendary Golf GTI. Volkswagen, for example, has continuously upgraded and refined the recipe up to the present Mk8 moment, when the hot hatchback is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline unit packing 245 hp and 370 Nm (272 lb. ft.) of torque.
But its contemporary design, no matter how technologically advanced, might not be everyone’s cup of tea. So, there’s enough reason for people – especially virtual artists – to keep coming up with alternatives. No matter how quirky they might be.
Case in point, Davide Virdis, better known as davidevirdiss on social media, has seemingly taken a break from his mostly Italian-flavored designs to bring up a mix of car cultures. While this pixel master is traditionally playing with CGI creations relevant to the peninsula fans, it’s not entirely surprising to see him choose a different Old Continent brand for a project.
His latest creation goes to the source of the Golf GTI legend but doesn’t stray too far away from the CGI master’s personal favorites (and still includes an Italian twist, of course). As such, the classic Volkswagen hot hatchback delivers a tribute to cars he really loves. Up front, the vintage row of yellow lights harks back to the little-known Alpine A310 (1971-1984). Meanwhile, the engine hood spoiler is lifted directly from a Maserati Shamal (1990-1996).
But that’s not all folks, not by a long shot. Instead, the pixel master goes even further with the mixes by infusing the entire design with “some good ol’ Shakotan aesthetics” for a decidedly JDM atmosphere. Apparently, classic Old Continent hot hatches do mix up nicely with old-school Japanese low-down style works... at least virtually.
