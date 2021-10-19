Unofficial yet Already Custom Land Rover Defender Pickup Enjoys a Posh Estate Life

5 New Defender Fights Tesla-Powered Old Defender in Epic Tug-of-War, Big Brother Shows Up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sugarchow (@sugardesign_1) Well, for anyone who is well acquainted with the latest strategy of JLR, not really. But let’s explain. Today, the modern L663 Land Rover Defender isn’t a direct descendant of the original Series Land Rovers that appeared back in 1948 anymore.Instead, the reinvented Defender is a much more upscale full-sizeoff-road sport utility vehicle that’s very much at home in front of the world’s largest floating nightclub (Float Dubai). Unlike its spiritual predecessor, which was in its element both around muddy Scottish farms and crossing the African Savana. But that’s the way JLR’s life rolls nowadays.So, although Defender 90s and 110s have been joined by a Hard Top model acting as the commercial counterpart, all bets are off regarding the probability of the L663 officially morphing into a pickup truck derivative. Of course, that’s virtually no impediment for automotive pixel masters.Case in point, Sugar Chow, the digital creator behind the sugardesign_1 account on social media. He is usually focused on his passion for “Touring the world!” (aka rendering cars into station wagon/Shooting Brake versions). But every now and then he takes a pause and comes up with something else, which is usually just as cool.This time around he probably decided to revisit his prior vision of the Single Cab Defender 110 pickup truck to add a custom and posh twist to it. So, instead of a (British) Green option, we get the subtle Silver Defender Cab that seemingly dwells on the premises of a posh estate. More so, it’s not looking virtually stock anymore.Instead, there are also a bunch of fine custom enhancements. Chief among them would be the bronze wheels, but we also noticed an additional set of roof lights digitally joining their forces with the prior ones that were perched on top of the roll-over protection system. Decidedly subtle, but this CGI expert likes to always keep it as close to reality as possible!