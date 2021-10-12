5 Ford Trademarks the Skyline Name in the US, Nissan Probably Not Happy

A Nissan Skyline GT-R Motor Is Packed Into a Gnarly Jet Boat

This Jetboat built in New Zealand uses a Nissan Skyline GT-R motor to cruise the most lovely waterways you’re likely to see any time soon. 9 photos



It looks okay and the sound is sure to impress onlookers, and it’s sure a sleeper, but the owner may have gone a bit around the bend in adapting the Skyline motor for the water. He says the hull was built by Tony Ward (once Kwikcraft), and at just 15.5 feet long, the boat is easy to tow.



The



A stripped-down version of the R32 entered the Japanese Touring Car Championship in 1989 and won 29 races in a row - every race it started = over the next four seasons.



The RB30 motor was rebuilt and tuned to increase and now offers a displacement of 3.4 liters. The upgrades include a 3.4L Spool Billet 94mm Crank installed to a Borg Warner 9180 EFR turbo. You can bet all that performance took lots of time and bags of money to accomplish and the builder says it took him more than 10 years to complete.



The upgrades to the engine means this slick machine puts out some serious power, and the dyno figures bear that out. According to those tests, the boat pushes out 914hp and 791 lb.-ft. of torque. All that power also means the smallish boat can generate a mightly rooster tail at cruising speed.



The owner says the engine has only been used on some 10 trips and the video also shows the boat hooked up and being trailered behind his not-desecrated Nissan Skyline GT-R.





