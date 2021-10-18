Wide, Bagged BMW i8 on Bronze DNZ Groza Wheels Looks CGI Ready for Artsy LA Life

Still looking as if Star Trek met German engineering even today, the i8 has been a part of BMW's electrified fleet and the flagship i-brand hero for a fleeting “moment”. But that doesn’t mean it didn’t have a lasting impact.
If not in terms of sustainability (which is always a sensitive, debatable subject), at least as far as public relations for the automaker and the projected owner image are concerned. Produced a little more than half a decade in some 20k+ examples, the i8 might soon go down in BMW history as an important step toward the carmaker’s green transformation.
But that remains to be judged by history. Right now, all we can do is ask the jury to decide if the plug-in hybrid sports car succeeded as an image vector. Case in point, the recent virtual proposition stemming from the mind of Musa Rio Tjahjono, the pixel master behind the musartwork account on social media.
He sometimes mixes his visions with the professional work he’s doing as Head Designer at West Coast Customs. This is a subtle interference, though, as far as this i8 project is concerned. So, he cooked up a white-and-black BMW i8 sitting wide and low, complete with a crimson interior. The sporty PHEV is dressed up with a digital widebody kit and the virtual attire also comes with lots of premium bronze details.
Those bode well for the chosen wheels. It’s the DNZ Wheels R17 Groza, a model set that’s more commonly offered on Japanese representatives of the automotive market, not the Old Continent heralds. But the pairing is also representative of Musa’s passion for all things JDM, so we’re not surprised to see the influence here as well.
Even more so, it seems the bagged i8 was created with a specific customer in mind – Hagay Mizrahi, the Los Angeles music producer behind the Grammy-nominated Gemini Muziq project. And it’s no wonder since he joined forces with West Coast Customs a while back... from inside a white-and-black BMW i8.
