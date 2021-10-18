2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Misses Forward Control Days, Turns Into Six-Door Van

When it comes to SUV elegance, Jeep is now ready to give us no less than four choices. They have a couple of flagship WS-generation Wagoneers, but also the newly unveiled 2022 Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L.
As far as we know, the American automaker isn’t thinking about getting more people inside the latter than it already has space for. After all, they just introduced the option of a Grand Cherokee L for the fifth generation. But, of course, some might still be longing for more.
The automotive world has gone mad about crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. And many switched to these high-riders when trying to fulfill their family hauler duties, basically forgetting that vans were born for these sorts of assignments. But it’s a compromise, on many occasions.
As such, sometimes people reminisce about the good ol’ days of “soccer mom” van jokes. Or, perhaps, they just want to see the world go crazy about shady transformations of elegant SUVs into deformed vans. We reckon there’s a higher chance the latter is the case with whoever is hiding behind the superrenderscars account on social media.
This pixel master has been constantly reshaping our perspective about famous or successful SUVs for some time. And these digital morphing scenarios have a precise classic source of inspiration, the (in)famous Jeep Forward Control. Of course, it could also be just about any other COE (cab forward), but we are dealing with a Jeep transformation after all, right?
So, the 2022 Grand Cherokee went on and turned itself into a potential six-door abomination (someone even mentioned a Centipede) that keeps the dual-tone styling of the new generation... and yet it still discards every ounce of elegance.
Sure, it now looks prepared to haul at least a dozen kids to practice/school/on trips. But we wonder: does the driver have enough space or is he/she going to sit directly on top of the front wheel alongside the engine?!
