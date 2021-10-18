LS3 GMC Typhoon Virtual Restomod Goes Traditionally Boxy, Keeps 1990s Swagger

Let’s face it, the automotive future belongs to sustainable rides. But the past remains a glorious asset, and it can always be tempted to live a contemporary life. If only a virtual one, sometimes.
Right now, if anyone wants the absolute best GMCs money can buy, there are a couple of Hummer EVs coming out (hopefully) soon with up to 1,000 horsepower and some 350+ miles (over 560 km) of range. Better yet, if one has the money, there’s both a pickup truck and an SUV available.
Perhaps the reinvented GMC Hummers weren’t the ones to trigger the fond memories about truck and SUV pairs, but it’s still interesting to note that over a few months Oscar Vargas – aka wb.artist20 on social media – has come up with a 1990s-flavored restomod alternative of his own.
It may be just a coincidence, but it’s still cool that he presents a different choice – if only a digital one. First up, earlier this spring was the GMC Syclone. Originally conceived as a high-performance version of the GMC Sonoma pickup truck, it had a very short-lived production span and thus has seemingly morphed into a collector’s item.
The boxy, menacing looks might have had something to do with it. Or perhaps it was the performance of its 4.3-liter turbocharged V6. Who knows, because the virtual artist opted for a quick restomod that hit all the visual sweet spots and then dropped the truck’s powertrain in favor of an LS3 V8 swap.
Now it’s also time for the GMC Typhoon sport utility vehicle alternative to quickly follow the footsteps of its truck sibling. The former should be a little easier to spot because of its slightly more extensive build quota, and we can easily imagine the appeal for a sensible restomod project like this one.
If the virtual Typhoon has the same DNA as its Syclone predecessor, then we are probably looking at the same package. So, new – yet equally boxy – LED headlights, “some modern skin,” large and thoroughly modern wheels/tires, as well as the enlarged grille to feed air into the V8-swapped engine bay. No hood scoops this time around, though...
