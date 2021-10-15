Wide, Slammed Datsun 620 Offers Virtual JDM Restomod Take on Bite-Sized Trucks

Currently, everything seems to circle around crossovers, SUVs, and trucks across the automotive world. Including virtual creations that seek to show the artist’s love for a certain popular current.
A glance across the imagination realm of some world-renowned pixel masters will easily show they like to adhere to the latest trends. A new generation Lexus LX luxury SUV is out in the Middle East? No worries, there’s a CGI expert ready to give the 2022 Tundra a styling makeover using its DNA to entice the North American crowd.
Do people love to remember the good old days of the A80/Mk4 Toyota Supra? Sure, then why not ditch the trunk in favor of a pickup bed and call it a cool sports truck day! So, with all things considered, an ultra-wide, slammed, riddled with JDM aero bits Datsun compact truck restomod might soon pass as something subtle these days...
Until that happens, Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist behind the musartwork account on social media, has decided to revisit a little JDM favorite from the Datsun era. It’s really not the first time we see the Head Designer over at West Coast Customs play with a little Japanese pickup truck. It’s just his way of expressing his love for all things JDM, after all – during his spare time, though.
Just like the other Datsuns, this 620 pickup truck is also entirely wishful thinking. But it does serve as a cool JDM restomod alternative to the upcoming explosion of bite-sized unibody trucks. And it’s clearly one to stand out in a crowd, thanks to its exaggerated widebody kit, slammed appearance, huge mesh-style deep dish wheels, and that cool quadruple exhaust system.
The details are also important, especially the color combination. The elegant blue is fittingly contrasted by the matte white bits and pieces. That way, it would probably catch the eye of any Ford Maverick, Hyundai Santa Cruz, or Chevy (Nova) Montana aficionado.
