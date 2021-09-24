NFL Player JuJu Shows Off His Pastel-Wrapped BMW i8

Lynx Adventure 29 Yacht Is Jam-Packed With Features Aimed at Utter Relaxation

American footbal player John Sherman "JuJu" Smith-Schuster from Pittsburgh Steelers shows off his pastel-wrapped BMW i8 in a new post on Instagram, as he advises to “believe in yourself.” 13 photos



Back in 2018, he also revealed that he got a new SUV , with a price of around $70,000. He also owns a three-wheeled motorcycle Polaris Slingshot, which is worth around $30,000.



While celebrities usually change their cars when they get bored or whenever a new model hits the showrooms, JuJu seems to have a real connection with his i8. He originally purchased the hybrid in Protonic Red, but the car seems to have been wrapped several times. The player has changed its looks first choosing a galaxy wrap . You can see it in the gallery, and in the attached video below.



Now, in his latest Instagram post captioned “ believe in yourself ,” the NFL star’s i8 sports a different color scheme – a shiny, pastel one.



Let’s talk about the i8 and what’s there to love. While it’s not one of the most luxurious sporty models celebrities could own, the sports car has its own strong suits. The model is put in motion by a MINI-sourced 3-cylinder 1.5-liter turbocharged engine with 230 horsepower and an electric motor, mounted on the front axle, delivering 130 horsepower. The



If you’re interested in owning one, its retail price is around $150,000 in the U.S. And, as 24-year old JuJu showed, it still looks futuristic, regardless of the wrap that it wears.



