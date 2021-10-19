Patina 1964 Ford F-100 Is Actually an Ultra-Wild 1,000 HP Twin-Turbo Drift Truck

5 Unexpected Engine Swap, But This E30 BMW Does Have the Proper JDM / Euro Flair

Just imagine the story behind it. Well, as it turns out, it’s even crazier. According to the owner, who builds custom Fords, everything started as a joke. One day he went drifting with a friend, got hooked to the sensations, and decided to build a car . Nope, sorry, he decided to build a truck!And believe it or not, he made it come true. The 1964 F-100 was originally going to be restored by a kid to its former glory , but the team decided to just keep as much as possible of the original truck. So, they salvaged what they could, and then built an incredible number of custom parts around it.Even from afar this ‘64 looks absolutely stunning – a veritable “showstopper,” although it’s best to see it when unleashed on the track. But the details are also stunning, from the mind-boggling intercooler setup that has pipes going through the headlights and the rear steps used as bumper distancers to the pedals in the cockpit (check them in all their custom glory at the 8:20 mark), to the exposed bed fan setup or the hidden stoplights.Oh, and just don’t get us started on the S550 IRS rear setup, because as crazy as it sounds – based on the amount of fabrication needed to get it fitted to the old chassis – it gets even wilder when checking out the in-house bespoke front angle kit.Let’s not forget that we also need to discuss what powers the monster. The truck is at around version three of the build and now harbors under the hood a 363 small block stroker that initially had cheap turbos snatched off eBay. Now it’s properly equipped with a twin set of Garrets and the motor can easily blow up the rear tires when sending out all 1,000 ponies...