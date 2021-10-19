Modernized Porsche 911 GT1 Looks Street-Ready to Digitally Hunt Valkyries and Ones

Although we have been fantasizing about motorsport-inspired hypercars such as Aston Martin’s Valkyrie or the Mercedes-AMG One since 2016 and 2017, we are still waiting for official production to kick off. This means there’s still time to add a rival.
Although Aston Martin Valkyrie and Mercedes-AMG One are both rivals and friends – given the relationship between their manufacturers – we feel their upcoming brawl will be one for the ages. It’s not just the fact that with Formula One-inspired technology they are essentially street-legal race cars.
Or that many see them as rightful heirs to the vacant throne left by the demise of the “Holy Trinity” of hybrid supercars (Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren P1, and Porsche 918 Spyder). In fact, we may be looking at the ultimate swan song of ICE-powered hypercars. After all, they’re both electrified, but still use conventional gasoline engines – a traditional V12 (Valkyrie) and a state-of-the-art small-displacement V6 (One).
Besides, their aerodynamic bodies also make us think they wouldn’t look out of place in GT sports car competitions. The naked F1 looks were not an option, after all, so they went for the next best thing. And because there are just two of them, some people might feel tempted to add a third rival. Even a virtual one.
Case in point, the pixel master behind the superrenderscars account on social media, might have come up with the perfect contender if one was a motorsport fan of the 1990s GT1 category. The one that had marvelous entries such as the Toyota GT-One, Nissan R390 GT1, Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR, and of course the Porsche 911 GT1.
The latter is also the focus of the CGI expert’s latest project, who seems to have finally discovered the perfect balance between outrageous virtual builds and truly enticing CGI marvels. A modernized 911 GT1 certainly falls inside the latter category, especially when the upgrades are both sensible and cool.
As such, this feels more like an update rather than a reinvention, which is kind of a wonderful way of keeping up with contemporary foes but also remembering where it all started. Unfortunately, the pixel master doesn’t give any details about this “restomod,” so there’s no way of knowing what kind of mechanized pony stable is digitally lurking behind the cockpit.
