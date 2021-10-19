Blown '67 Ford Galaxie 500 XL Hardtop Lets You Virtually Choose the Custom Style

Going back down the Blue Oval full-size sedan lineage, we could find the Galaxie past six generations of Ford Taurus and some LTDs (Crown Victoria, Brougham, among others). After all, that’s the one for 1960s aficionados.
Produced for the 1959 to 1974 model years, Ford’s Galaxie was the measurable Blue Oval response to the high-volume Plymouth Belvedere and the highly successful Chevrolet Impala. The name is an obvious marketing ruse connected to the then-contemporary Space Race, but its existence was as down to Earth as possible.
As such, it’s no wonder it continues to represent an interesting proposal from the roaring 1960s for anyone with a knack for classic Blue Ovals. But how about someone who is young at heart and loves both Ford Galaxies and Hot Wheels? Or perhaps one that fancies the clean vintage lines of untouched survivors? But maybe he’s also into NASCAR and lives in a low-rider community?
Well, those are way too many possibilities for any single car to fulfill them all. But this 1967 Ford Galaxie 500 XL has a virtual trick up its sleeve, courtesy of digital artist Nicolas Basilio – the pixel master behind the nab.visualdesign account on social media. And it’s a simple one, as far as CGI showcases go.
Using a real 1967 Ford Galaxie 500 XL Hardtop provided courtesy of Dallas, Texas-based dealership Gas Monkey Garage, the virtual artist has cooked up a short video (embedded below) depicting an entire bunch of transformations. About everything goes, it seems.
So, we first kick off the proceeds with a bit of an overstatement. After all, that’s what Hot Wheels is all about, right? Thus, the ‘67 goes for a full blown attitude with the appropriate Mattel livery and a few color changes to see which one suits best.
The paintjob changes continue as the Galaxie goes for classic Ford looks in stock configuration. Next up arrive the Gas Monkey Garage custom restomod interpretations (with or without blower setup), followed by those dedicated to NASCAR aficionados.
Last, but not least, is the low rider presentation. And, at the very end, we also find out the real 500 XL is also for sale, complete with almost 100k miles (160,000 km) and a 390ci V8.
