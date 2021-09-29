1,200-Mile 1987 Buick GNX Could Prove Entirely Affordable at “Just” Over $123k

Today, the discontinued North American Buick Regal (actually a rebadged Opel Insignia/Holden Commodore ZB) is but a pale shade compared to its illustrious forebearers. Chief among them being the 1987 Regal GNX.
Introduced for the final model year of the second-generation Regal, Buick’s 1987 GNX – aka Grand National Experimental – was produced in just 547 examples. It also featured upgrades from Linamar Corporation’s McLaren Performance Technologies and ASC (American Specialty Cars), as well as a grossly underrated 276 (300 real ponies) turbo 3.8-liter V6.
This 1,200-mile (1,931 km) 1987 Buick GNX is number 255 of the build series. And, according to the description provided by Bring a Trailer user bigrongnx, it was acquired new back in the fall of 1987 from Faulkner Pontiac Buick in West Chester, Pennsylvania. It also had just one owner – currently, the seller – over the years and has been driven more than sparingly.
Finished in black with a black and Sand Gray cloth upholstery, it doesn’t get much GNX than this. Naturally, it also sports the required turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission that enabled Ferrari F40 and Porsche 911 Turbo-beating performance on the quarter-mile back in the day.
Aside from the pristine looks and lots of goodies (from limited-slip diff to the 16-inch basketweave wheels), the car naturally comes squeaky clean with paperwork, builder’s literature, Carfax report, as well as the necessary Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name. So, what else is there to be said about a car that became popular not just for its mind-numbing performance figures but also its association with Star Wars' Darth Vader?
Well, there would be the “minor” issue of pricing. With this being such an obvious collectible, it’s no wonder that just recently the lowest-mileage GNX also fetched the highest auction purse at no less than $275k. But it turns out that anyone looking to snatch this unit off the online portal’s auction block might pay less than half the sum. After all, with mere hours left on the clock, the current highest bid is “just” $123,500.
