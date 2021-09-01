Kevin Hart Adds More Muscle to the Collection With Rare and Original 1987 Buick GNX

3 Kevin Hart Gets in the Passenger Seat for a Change, and His Daughter Is Driver

Kevin Hart has joined the Dark Side with a gorgeous example of those very rare Buick CNXs, occasionally referred to as “Darth Vader’s cars.” In case you weren’t already feeling jealous of his impressive muscle car and exotics collection. 5 photos



One of his recent posts on Instagram shows he’s added to his already massive muscle car collection, and as expected, the addition is noteworthy. It’s a rare 1987 Buick GNX, a limited-series vehicle made in partnership with ASC McLaren and introduced in (duh) 1987. Only 547 units were ever produced, and some of them have been popping up on the specialty market, selling for big bucks.



Hart says only this in the caption to the photo, “Sundays are perfect for old school drives…. If you know you know,” adding the #original tag. He also added a #plasticcupboyzcarclub tag, which could hint the acquisition is for the aforementioned car show he’s doing with his Plastic Cup Boyz comedy crew. Then again, Hart hardly ever shows cars that are not his own on social media, so all indications point to that this is really his latest ride.



And what a ride it is.



All 547 units were delivered with an all-black exterior and a black over sand gray cloth interior. The black exterior and the distinctive front end earned it comparisons with Darth Vader, as deliveries came at the height of Star Wars popularity. Their appeal hasn’t faded in the decades since the



Editor's note: Photos in the gallery show the current most expensive 1987 Buick GNX ($275,000), not the one Kevin Hart bought. Photos in the gallery show the current most expensive 1987 Buick GNX ($275,000), not the one Kevin Hart bought.