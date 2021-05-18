1987 Buick GNX Fetches $205,000, Is Second Most Expensive to Sell at Auction

One of the newest old Buicks has recently earned a place in the history books, becoming the second most expensive to ever sell at auction. Call this 1987 Buick GNX a time capsule and you wouldn’t be wrong.
Late last week, this rare 1987 Buick GNX found itself a new owner on Bring A Trailer, selling for $205,000. According to Fox Auto, that makes it the second most expensive ever to trade hands at an auction, after the last one to ever be made, which fetched $220,000 at Mecum Auctions in 2017. Prior to that, second spot went to one that also sold on BAT, in 2019, for $200,000. It had a mere 8.5 miles (13.6 km) on the clock.
This one was practically brand new as well. With just 262 miles (422 km) on the odometer, it still had its factory plastics on the seats, carpets and door panels. The original window sticker (reading a grand total of $29,290) was still on the window of the passenger side, and everything else was in proper working order. It was sold by a dealer in Florida, which had acquired it from the original owner, based in New Jersey. Hopefully, the third owner will actually take advantage of such a competent and impressive machine.
The Buick GNX, or the Grand National Experimental, was developed with ASC McLaren in a limited series of just 547 vehicles. All of them came with an all-black exterior and black over sand gray cloth interior, and most importantly, a turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 engine officially rated at 276 hp that, in reality, delivered some 300 hp. This made it one of the quickest cars in its day.
This was number #67, as attested by included documentation. It was offered with a GNX-branded jacket, so here’s to hoping this third owner takes advantage of the kind of performance it delivers. In a matching jacket.
