GTA V Player Manages to Beat the Game with Zero Deaths and Zero Damage

More on this:

1 The Tallest Building in GTA V Has a Water Slide on the Roof, Looks Insanely Fun

2 Here's How Intel Used GTA V in New Enhanced Photorealism Study

3 GTA V Selling Like Hotcakes 8 Years After Launch, GTA VI No Longer on the Radar

4 GTA 6 Trailer with Forza Cars Looks Good, Don't Fall for It Though

5 Here’s How the Infernus Improved in Grand Theft Auto Between 2001 and 2021