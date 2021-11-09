Slammed, Stretched Widebody Charger Daytona Gives “General Destruction” Vibes

They say that it’s not easy to mess up with legends. Automotive fans know that very well as they constantly get harassed with reinventions, rebirths, transformations, or customization projects of their favorite cars.
But once you start tampering with an icon, it’s best to go all out. That way at least everyone around the creator will have the opportunity to treat it like a one-of-a-kind crazy idea. Well, some might do exactly that and then come back for some more. Of course, it’s relatively easy when they do it within the safe confines of the virtual realm.
Case in point, Dom Host, his latest CGI pet project, and the fans. The pixel master behind the altered_intent account on social media has prepared a “little twist” for his recent virtual project as he warned fans that he’s soon going to take a break from rendering duties. It’s not for relaxation, but for catching up on some of his real-world build projects, though.
Anyway, as far as the CGI shenanigans are concerned, he slapped the audience in the face with a massively stretched, race-ready interpretation of the mighty 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona. The Mopar Aero Warrior has been “track restomodded” with sense and sensibility... Sure, we’re kidding.
It’s a race monster with LED rear lights, a huge carbon fiber aero cone, a massive widebody kit, hulking aero bits, and pieces, as well as a stretched/slammed appearance that would make any real-world fabricator run outside the garage in tears. But it’s a virtual creation, so the cambered (ultra) deep-dish wheels are also acceptable if this is your cup of tea.
If not, no worries, because the CGI expert also provided us with an aspirational General Lee interpretation. It’s aptly dubbed “001/General Destruction” and this time it’s presented in an exceedingly rare (for this artist) studio environment. The cleaner orange paintjob also helps with highlighting the intricate details, though for many this still looks exactly like a custom-made RC Car!
