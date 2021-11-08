Virgin Orbit and Japan’s Biggest Airline to Make History With Air-Launched Rockets

“Pumpkin” 1965 Chevy C10 Hides Something Scary Behind Trick or Treat Looks

Sure, a 1965 Chevrolet C10 looking so orange it hurts might not be every classic car aficionado’s cup of tea. But perhaps this rotisserie restoration isn’t for them. Instead, it could be focused on the Pro Touring restomod crowd , if we are to believe the description provided by the dealer.This ‘65 Chevy truck sits proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors and should provide ample fascination even to people who don’t necessarily associate everything orange with Halloween around this time of the year. Perhaps the paintjob is just a flashy detail, and the rest of the highlights are more important to them.Especially if they include things like a low mileage quotation since the build was completed (58 miles/93 km on this account), a frame-off rotisserie restoration procedure, as well as a host of modern enhancements. Chief among them would be the Camaro-inspired powertrain swap, of course.The latter now includes an L99 Chevy Camaro 6.2-liter V8 mill that’s capable of churning out no less than 400 ponies. All the horsepower is routed through a 2010 Camaro automatic transmission, and one shouldn’t be afraid of sending it all out because there’s a four-wheel powered disc brake stopping kit stacked behind the 18-inch XD wheels.Moving inside, one will find out the atmosphere is a lot less adventurous inside the cockpit. Instead, it’s precisely focused on the task, with help from the digital dashboard and vintage (but technically modern) air conditioning and audio systems, or the sporty three-spoke steering wheel.Last, but not least come the black upholstery TMI bucket seats and the lightly-colored wooden bed floor... and we really hope you’re also sitting down as we get to the asking price. This one is clearly in the scary “give us your arm and leg” category, given the swift $99,900 quotation

