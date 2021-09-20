Turnkey 1969 Chevy Camaro SS Has Become an Expensive Corvette-Powered LS3 Gem

5 1972 Chevy Nova SS Mixes Vintage Looks With Supercar Traits for Camaro SS Money

There’s something truly mesmerizing about ‘69 pony and muscle cars. Whether it’s the Mustang, the Charger, or the Camaro, it doesn’t matter. They’re all darlings of the classic car world. 27 photos



So it really takes something special to be able to stand out in a crowd. Perhaps a restomod will do the trick, then. Especially if we are dealing with professional restoration, traditional custom additions (from Vintage Air to a TMI interior), and the modern power needed to leave all naysayers in a cloud of tire smoke.If that’s the right ‘69 for you, then perhaps this Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible might be worth paying a visit to Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. After all, it’s not just a restomod, it’s also something that likes to make Pro-Touring fans jump with excitement for the outrageous power, handling capabilities, and braking prowess.The stock-looking sheet metal is another key ingredient for the recipe, and this crimson ‘69 doesn’t disappoint from that perspective either. And, although the description doesn’t mention the number of original miles, it does hint that just 2,196 new ones (some 3,534 km) were added after the entire work has been completed.Which, by the way, includes a lot of goodies. A professional restoration would be one of them, but of course, that is not all. There are also the Wilwood disc brakes, Vintage Air A/C, brand new soft top, TMI bucket seat interior (with little round crimson details), transmission, 350 rear end, LED headlights, and sequential rear lights to account for, among others.But if there’s one detail that cannot be overlooked no matter what, then it would be the contemporary monster hiding under the hood. The Camaro has an LS3 swap to get it ripping, and the 6.2-liter Corvette V8 will probably make everyone proud of the GM performance heritage. Of course, it all comes at a price. A fixed one of no less than $94,900, it seems!