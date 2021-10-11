Two-Owner 1973 Chevy Corvette Was Respectfully Upgraded to a 454CI V8 Life

5 C7 Chevy Corvette ZR1 Drags R35 Nissan GT-R, Grudge Race Is As Close As It Gets

After all, the C3 Stingray Convertible has only had two prior owners in 48 years and the odometer reads less than 44,500 original miles (almost 71,600 km). Naturally, the asking price is one to match – both figuratively and (almost) literally, given the With careful steps, there’s a place for every Corvette build . Some like the legendary Chevy in stock form, even if we are dealing with decade-old examples. Others go down the restomod route and never look back. A few even seek to stand out in any crowd, for the better or (far) worse.But there’s also the niche of classic looks plus respectful upgrades. This 1973 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible probably belongs in there, according to the description provided by its consigner. Currently featured in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors, the C3 Convertible has a few interesting features going for it.Among the obvious highlights, we could note the pristine white looks, along with the chromed side exhaust setup. But that’s certainly not all for this matching-white hard and soft top Convertible. Instead, the Stingray also flaunts a cool set of polished chrome wheels and some decidedly subtle details. Those are matched by the tan leather interior which instead comes with an antiqued look.It’s a direct reference to the age of the car, although other elements are a bit unexpected for a car that’s almost five decades old. We don’t mean the four-speed manual transmission, but rather the engine attached to it – a built 454ci big-block Chevy V8 . Unfortunately, we have no idea at what point in life the C3 was gifted with this bare-metal wonder, though in the end, it might be of little to no consequence.After all, the C3 Stingray Convertible has only had two prior owners in 48 years and the odometer reads less than 44,500 original miles (almost 71,600 km). Naturally, the asking price is one to match – both figuratively and (almost) literally, given the $44,900 quotation

