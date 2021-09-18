Chevy's Mid-Engine C8 Corvette Truly Is a Blank Canvas for Making It Your Own

Instead, the C8 Corvette fits the “blank canvas for making it your own” description better than ever before. After all, even Chevrolet knows that very well and has embedded countless little Easter Eggs to keep the passionate fans entertained days after snatching an example off the dealer lot.
Sure, it’s been hard to get a hold of C8 units with all the dreadful things going on around the world right now. But those who did manage to catch one and have it parked on the driveway seem to enjoy the personalization of their prized possession more than anything else. And we can safely say that we have seen a lot of mods.
Not all of them, as we think the C8 probably has virtually endless customization alternative personalities – and they’re only limited by the (sometimes naughty) imagination of their owners. But just about anything goes, it seems. From teal-chromed C8s doing “snownuts” this past winter for added contrast, going through carefully enhanced examples that would make any aftermarket shop proud, and wrapping up with bagged units that go out into the real world for a splash of (fake) adrenaline just to show off.
added bling of this renowned aftermarket provider, but Forgiato’s social media channel seems to have recently rediscovered the C8 in all its HTC and convertible glory.
Case in point, no less than three examples have come to our attention over the past few days. First, up is a crimson Corvette wearing a set of contrasting black Forgiato wheels against a sky-blue background. The conversion was performed by a specialized tire dealer and repair shop called BMS (aka briansmotorsports on social media) and probably no one will fail to notice the patriotic barn setting – although it’s absolutely clear this C8 isn’t a barn find just yet...
Next up comes a blue Corvette riding on matching blue-accented Forgiatos. It’s a recurring theme to have Chevy’s color the same both on the body and the wheels. We’re eagerly awaiting the murdered-out conversion because, frankly, these blueish C8s have become a little bit too popular. Or perhaps an all-white example?
mirror-like reflections. We have a feeling the owner – who is a very public figure on social media – decided it was time to further spice up the Chevy and so decided to work with Greensboro, North Carolina-based Absolut Customs to get a nice set of contrasting Forgiato “shoes.”
Beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, so we are not going to comment on the custom-wrapped C8 qualities (the owners are beyond our field of expertise anyway). Some will appreciate the fact that it’s a Corvette that will always stand out in a crowd. We are just not sure it’s going to be the right one. Instead, we hope that it’s a stock powertrain C8 – perhaps a Z51. Seriously, 495 horsepower is more than enough for even the skilled driver.
So, we really cannot imagine a twin-turbo conversion lurking inside the engine bay to get this overdone Corvette up to around 1,000 horsepower. This wrap needs to be admired at an extremely low speed. That way, people have a chance to say anything they want about the quirky looks and at least conclude the black Forgiato wheels are the sole best thing on this ride...
