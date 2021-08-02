Caddy Escalade Dwarfs Lil Uzi Vert With Matching Forgiatos and Custom Trailer

Even though it was Cadillac’s first entry into the SUV market, it could be argued that its Escalade series was also the most successful. At least, as far as we can tell by the undying love exhibited by various artists. And they do know that luxury sometimes goes hand in hand with utility.
Luxury and utility shouldn’t be associated in the same sentence, but the automotive industry really doesn’t care about that. Hence the Range Rovers, Caddy Escalades, Bentley Cullinans, or the Maybach GLS 600s of the world. Of course, if you’re part of the hip-hop/rap music culture, it’s pretty much expected to go for a traditional Cadillac Escalade take on life.
As such, it has become rather hard to find an example that properly stands out in any crowd. Even if we are talking about the still fresh fifth generation version. But here’s a matte black unit that doesn’t have any problem achieving stardom... and then some more. Frankly, if there was ever a modern interpretation of the legendary Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves' cave for artists, this bespoke Caddy would probably be it – or at least appear as its stand-in for a music video.
Alternatively, this posh ride can also be taken off the beaten path. No, by that we don’t mean going off-road. The matching Forgiato wheels probably eliminated any chance of rock crawling in the near future. Instead, we could see the owner take it and its matching trailer for a seemingly never-ending summer road trip across America instead of just using it for studio or club appearances.
But how did it come to life? Well, this matte black Cadillac Escalade riding on matching Forgiatos and with a custom trailer attached to it was the birthday present for Symere Bysil Woods, aka American rapper and singer-songwriter Lil Uzi Vert. The gift was prepared by none other than his significant other, Jatavia Shakara Johnson. Of course, one might know her better as JT, half of the City Girls hip hop duo.
It seems that having a TikTok viral pays off handsomely, as the City Girls are the authors of “Twerkulator,” which according to the rumor mill is a good candidate for becoming the song of the summer. Cool, but even cooler are the bespoke interior of the Caddy and the wonders hidden in the trailer... Oh, and did we mention the manga Audi R8?!
