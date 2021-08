All-Black on Crimson 2022 Bentley GTC With Matching Forgiatos Looks Ready for a Tycoon

Let’s be frank. Thanks to the numerous customization possibilities, Forgiato Wheels is one of those famous brands that attract customers from both sides of the fence. Thus, you could spot the almost unbelievable sight of an all-yellow Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat with matching bespoke Forgiatos that was specifically dressed up like this to carry a Lambo Aventador...Or, as a counterpoint , we could ogle for a while at the spectacularly subtle – yet utterly delicious 2022 Bentley Continental GT Convertible that was created for real estate tycoon Vinny Nazerian of The Nazerian Group. He’s a self-entitled construction expert (but “family first,” always), car collector, and watch lover.And you know what? We are going to take his word for granted. Well, that’s only after sifting through his social media posts and checking out some of the other rides he’s got a sweet eye for. And those are decidedly cool as well, with instances of Rolls-Royces hanging out in front of the company’s private jet, or the great mid-engine C8 Chevy Corvette posing next to a mansion.We noticed the opulence, but we also remarked that it’s kind of restrained. It's there, but mostly in the background. The foreground is occupied with numerous all-black vehicles, usually. And even when other colors are involved, there’s always a splash of black to add a dose of subtleness. Check out that white Lambo Urus or the yellow C8 and say it isn’t so.It’s clear the 2022 Bentley GTC follows suit. So, we have an all-black tuxedo for the body, complete with matching Forgiato wheels (of unknown size, unfortunately). The only hints of pop-up color arrive in the form of red brake calipers, while the interior seems to be dressed up in a great combination of crimson and black.