All-Yellow Durango Hellcat Is Probably the Most Obvious Lambo Aventador Hauler

There are many uses for high-end performance machines. You could hoon them at close to their maximum factory speed on the limitless portions of the Autobahn. Or you could show them off... alongside a matching tow rig.
Oddly enough, this could happen to the same mid-engine sports car produced by Italian manufacturer Lamborghini. Although in both cases we are discussing the Aventador series, it’s probably logical that it can’t happen at the same time. But, considering all the crazy things going on today within the automotive industry and the Youtubers trying to make a living (or at least a splash) out of it, this little explanation was probably in order.
Now, there’s nothing odd about seeing an American car riding on matching colored, bespoke Forgiato wheels. Anyone familiar with the Los Angeles, California-based wheel company knows nothing is surprising about customers asking for outrageous builds. Hey, even Moe Shalizi (manager for Christopher Comstock – aka Marshmello) fitted a matching set of wheels recently (check out his Challenger below).
But this all-yellow Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat three-row family SUV is taking this to an all-new level. It’s not just the fact that we are dealing with about every detail painted yellow, including the 26-inch Forgiato wheels. It’s the rig’s intended use that’s out of this world.
So, it turns out that Youtuber C.J. (aka cj_on_32s across social media) wanted the Durango Hellcat looking like this for a very specific purpose. Or perhaps it’s plural, as in purposes. Because there’s more than one reason for being yellow. One would be to match the yellow Lamborghini Aventador Roadster sitting in the garage. And the other would be to match said Lambo when towing it around...
We imagined a few use case scenarios ever since Stellantis announced the introduction of the ultra-limited 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, of which just 2,000 units have been made available to the public. But we have to be frank: using it as a bespoke, matching-color towing rig for the owner’s Lambo Aventador Roadster certainly wasn’t one of them...
