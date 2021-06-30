Forgiato Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge Matches Mint Green Wrap With Umbrella

We might be going out on a limb here, but we have a feeling that Rolls-Royce has never envisioned its Cullinan, the brand’s first-ever super luxury SUV, as something one might humorously associate with the U.S. Forest Service. And yet, here it is, ladies and gents, a Mint Green Cullinan Black Badge in all its glory—riding on huge Forgiato wheels, of course, just to make sure the stand-out-in-a-crowd package is truly complete.
While the Cullinan might be Rolls-Royce's first all-wheel-drive vehicle, we’d be pinching ourselves if one of them ever turned up for National Park Service duty. Of course, this particular example here, seen after a sample of customization effort from Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Tate Design, won’t be indulging in such nature-friendly activities.
Instead, the gas guzzler is probably destined to live a quiet life far away from the spotlight. Scratch that as well because one can easily imagine it was optioned like this for pure shock value. After all, it was ordered by the famous designer behind the Shane Justin Collection and the Dare To Be Vintage label. No bells ringing yet? Then Khloe Kardashian wearing one of his designs might serve as a purposeful example (the post is embedded below, of course).
Now that we have set all the records straight, let’s notice a (not so) small detail—Khloe was in the back of a Rolls-Royce. But no worries, because Shane Justin doubles on all that with a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan of his own.
And it’s not just any other Cullinan, but a Black Badge example with multiple custom touches. Of course, the most obvious ones have to do with the bespoke Mint Green wrap and the huge Forgiato wheels (they look to be at least 24 inchers but we really can’t be sure).
But wait, because there’s more. While this appearance is certainly not everyone’s cup of tea, remember that beauty is in the eye of the beholder and that professionals know how to instill their passion and soul into the little details.
And this one is riddled with them, from the “Tate” inscription on the gasoline filler cap to the Mint Green hubcaps for the Forgiatos or the fact that even the Rolls-Royce black badge and the hidden umbrella match the exterior wrap’s color.
