Forgiato Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge Matches Mint Green Wrap With Umbrella

We might be going out on a limb here, but we have a feeling that Rolls-Royce has never envisioned its Cullinan, the brand’s first-ever super luxury SUV, as something one might humorously associate with the U.S. Forest Service. And yet, here it is, ladies and gents, a Mint Green Cullinan Black Badge in all its glory—riding on huge Forgiato wheels, of course, just to make sure the stand-out-in-a-crowd package is truly complete.

6 photos