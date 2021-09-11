1970 Chevy Chevelle SS Looks Vintage on Concave 22s, Hides a Modern Surprise Inside

A mandate of just three generations was given to Chevrolet for the Chevelle nameplate by General Motors. And the automaker still managed to make this 1964 to 1978 mid-size wonder a force to be reckoned with.
Born inside the General Motors A-body architecture family, the Chevelle was considered one of Chevrolet’s most successful model families, spanning across the coupe, sedan, convertible, and station wagon body styles with ease and sales passion. Of course, this is one of the greatest automotive examples of something that’s gone, but certainly not forgotten.
Especially the representatives of the Super Sport (SS) lineage, which came forth as Chevrolet’s entry into the muscle car battle above the Camaro pony car. Of course, what fitted the mid-size segment back in the day is now small enough for the latter to come out and lend a (crimson) helping hand. At least as far as this particular 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS Convertible is concerned, that’s a bit of an understatement.
Notice the black exterior dressed up with dual white stripes and a lot of chrome. Take a second, longer look and you’ll also nod in approval of the subtle choice of 22-inch concave Forgiato wheels. Now it’s time for the details. Such as the modern-looking braking package headlined by the cross-drilled rotors and Wilwood braking pads. The latter is of the crimson variety.
Nothing unusual about that. But it turns out that red is an important color for the owner. After all, almost everything inside is dressed up in the shade, from trunk amenities to the cockpit and even the cool elements of the engine. Naturally, that one isn’t stock either, and instead, we are dealing with a traditional-for-restomods LS swap.
Frankly, we just skipped over the other swapped elephant in the room: the full Camaro interior that now resides in place of the old school Chevelle cockpit. Well, that was a surprise, and if not for the rather flashy crimson hue we’d easily give it our full approval. Alas, as always, beauty is only in the eye of the beholder...
