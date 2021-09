2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Virtually Dresses Up in Hypersonic Gray to Ease the Wait

Prices for the 2021 C8 Stingray are running rampant , so one can imagine what the used car market is going to look like once General Motors finally peels the cover off the mid-engine Corvette Z06 and unleashes it into the wild.Before that happens, all we have to quench our thirst for devouring apexes in “America’s sports car” are spied photos and footage from all over the place and from every angle. Hey, even Chevy is proud of its camouflage-clad ‘Vette Z06 and has recently put a stamp on the official reveal date But October 26th is still weeks away, and eager Corvette fans don’t have the patience. Luckily, one member of the midenginecorvetteforum.com had a creative solution. Being friends with pixel master Peter Chilelli led to a special request: imagine the upcoming 2023 C8 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 in all its uncamouflaged glory. And dressed up in Hypersonic Gray, as it turns out.Luckily, both are open-hearted people, it seems. So, they agreed to share the cool HTC (hardtop convertible) with everyone else. And although it’s an unofficial take on the Z06 matter, we can easily imagine this quick rendering of the Corvette might be spot on. After all, it seems this particular visual artist has a love for all things fast – be they cars, planes, or space-faring things.Exactly our kind of CGI expert. So, let’s ogle at will at the sight of the upcoming widebody beast. Its CGI representation comes with sharp lines and certain bespoke elements that should become unique to the Z06 version. Such as the aero-dressed front end with canards on the corners, or the “fork” wheels and the signature spoiler assembly. All in all, it looks just as fast as it should be...