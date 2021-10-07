Video: Already Scarce, Brand-New Trailered C8 Corvettes Now Going Out in Blaze of Fire

Ever since it was first announced with a game-changing powertrain configuration, the mid-engined C8 Chevrolet Corvette has been one of the hottest subjects around the automotive world. Well, that’s a sad pun right there...
Anyone tracking the developing success story of the eighth generation of “America’s sports car” already knows the hype surrounding the popularity of the C8 Corvette has been doubled by numerous issues. The biggest of them all would be availability, and the incredible prices on the used car market are particularly good indicators of the production and delivery disasters.
Now, to start this unfortunate piece on a humorous note, we knew very well the C8 was in high demand, but we didn’t think the scorching consumer desire would cause a bunch of them to literally catch on fire. Back to a serious note, a series of Chevy Corvette units that were loaded on a trailer for their dealership journey were lost on Tuesday evening (October 5th, 2021) in the vicinity of Nashville, Tennessee.
The incident’s location suggests these were fresh out of the factory oven in Bowling Green, Kentucky. We have a couple of videos (embedded below) from Facebook user Corieblue Fickes showcasing the mishap just moments after the stopped trailer caught fire and engulfed a few C8 examples.
The eyewitness stayed at a safe distance in the car but still had to leave the scene after the molten cars literally began to explode and send flying debris high in the air. According to later coverage from Road and Track, a Chevrolet spokesperson declared that “a hauler carrying a load of new Corvettes caught fire in Tennessee after the driver pulled into a truck stop to investigate an issue with the truck.”
It seems the driver was safe – he's probably the person seen talking on the phone as firefighters were starting to fight the blaze. Additionally, the good folks over at corvetteblogger.com found out from pictures of the aftermath that not all Corvettes transported by a Jack Cooper trailer were burnt to a crisp. By the looks of it, just the first section of the hauler with the C8s was lost... so perhaps Chevrolet didn’t have to write off the entire load!
