More on this:

Like-New 1990 Chevy Corvette ZR-1 Presents Itself in Rare Quasar Blue Shade

Every generation of “America’s sports car” managed to bring something special to the performance table. As far as the C4 is concerned, chief among the accomplishments was the creation of the ZR-1, for sure. 25 photos



This Quasar Blue over black leather marvel has the 5.7-liter 32-valve



Someone kept it hidden in a garage, by the looks of the pics attached in the gallery above, probably hoping that one day it will sell at a hefty profit. Well, it’s anyone’s guess if that’s going to happen because, with a couple more days left on the auction clock, the pot hasn’t



According to the description, the car was sold new Bloomington, Minnesota, and reportedly had just two owners. The current seller acquired this pristine ZR-1 back in 2008 and counted a mere 500 miles (805 km) under the belt in no less than 13 years.



Hopefully, the next owner will drop the “garage queen” act and take the C4 where it belongs – on the open road. After all, do they think that Lotus and Chevrolet designed the 375-horsepower LT5 for nothing? Now, it’s all a matter of seeing if the And without further ado, here is a chance to own an exceedingly rare 1990’ ZR-1. The vehicle posted for sale at auction by Bring a Trailer user 1990ZR1 is one of just 19 examples reportedly produced for the model year with a Medium Quasar Blue Metallic exterior shade. It’s a rare color indeed, but there’s also the question of the extremely low mileage.This Quasar Blue over black leather marvel has the 5.7-liter 32-valve LT5 V8 paired with a six-speed manual transmission tucked underneath the extra-long hood and behind those returning-to-cool pop-up headlights. And it hasn’t seen much action. Frankly, with the odometer showing less than 1,100 miles (1,770 km), we fear it’s not even broken in... despite this car being over three decades old by now.Someone kept it hidden in a garage, by the looks of the pics attached in the gallery above, probably hoping that one day it will sell at a hefty profit. Well, it’s anyone’s guess if that’s going to happen because, with a couple more days left on the auction clock, the pot hasn’t gone up significantly just yet.According to the description, the car was sold new Bloomington, Minnesota, and reportedly had just two owners. The current seller acquired this pristine ZR-1 back in 2008 and counted a mere 500 miles (805 km) under the belt in no less than 13 years.Hopefully, the next owner will drop the “garage queen” act and take the C4 where it belongs – on the open road. After all, do they think that Lotus and Chevrolet designed the 375-horsepower LT5 for nothing? Now, it’s all a matter of seeing if the current highest bid of $40,750 will hit the sweet spot or not...

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.