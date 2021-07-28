1971 Chevy Impala 'Vert Goes Mega-Donk With 383 Swap to Supercharged LT5 and 26s

While many people loosely use the term “donk” for just about any jacked-up vintage car from the 1970s (even the 1980s sometimes) riding on (very) big wheels, it’s important to note those are best described as “hi-risers.” This is because purists will always point out that official donks are only the 1971 to 1976 Chevrolet Caprice and Impala models. Otherwise, there’s controversy to arise. Not on this occasion, though. We think...
This 1971 Chevy Impala ‘Vert that’s featured in the latest episode of the WhipAddict channel on YouTube was already a very cool donk build that lived its life and amped its reputation in Miami, Florida. But even though it was dressed up in brown paint with red inserts, as well as a crimson interior with matching top and undercarriage, it turns out this ride needed “just” a little bit more.
Or a lot, depending on what power its 383ci stroker engine was initially capable of. Well, it doesn’t matter anymore because the Impala traveled to Fayetteville, Georgia-based Kaotic Speed for a little transformation. Nothing “much,” just a switch from Amani to Forgiato 26-inch wheels, new brakes, a blacked-out frame instead of the red one, as well as a shortened and stronger rear end that was needed to handle the bigger wheels.
Oh, and some additional oomph. After all, the highlight of the upgrade project has to be the less-flashy but 800-horsepower capable new heart. The owner probably wanted his donk to be able to do everything, not just showing off its cool ride qualities. So, the folks over at Kaotic went for their first-ever supercharged Corvette LT5 crate engine swap. More so, the mill also came with custom-engraved “Sliderridd” valve covers and a new transmission.
Most of the transformation is showcased during the first part of the video embedded below, and after a quick dyno run (shown at the 8:33 mark) it’s time for a decidedly fast ride-along to get a feel for the changes. Not everything was done just yet, as we noticed the new Dakota Analog dashboard wasn’t operating properly during the quick test drive, but that was sorted out after a brief stint inside the garage. Then, it’s ready to roar some more into the sunset (ok, off onto the boulevard behind the trees)!
