Groovy Summit White and Turquoise 1994 Chevy G20 Is Cheap and Road Trip Ready

Although highly recognizable thanks to both its sales success and the popular culture interference, the Chevy Van isn’t exactly a vehicle to stand out in (any) crowd. But there are highly spectacular , converted exceptions. 26 photos



With so many years in production, it’s only logical that sometimes the Chevy Van went places... where no one dared to go before. Case in point, this 1994 G20 has gone through an obvious and extensive conversion procedure at Sherry Designs of Piqua, Ohio. Right now, it’s up for grabs from Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors and it might be the catchiest vehicle currently residing in their inventory.



If not for heritage, at least for looks, because what we have here really is... something. The G20 was initially dressed up in Summit White over gray. But, after the conversion procedure, it became a Summit White/turquoise over (way too much) turquoise Chevy Van. We really can’t talk about the highlights because we’re still busy laughing aloud at the incredible amount of turquoise featured inside. But we’ll give it a shot.



So, it turns out the G20 was sold directly by



Anyway, everything looks (almost) pristine both outside and especially inside, with the G20 also packing the RVA2 Equipment Group, a trio of huge side windows, factory 15-inch chromed steelies and a “crushed-velour” turquoise upholstery for all seven seats. Under the hood resides a traditional 5.7-liter V8 engine that should be the least concern for the next owner.



Instead, that turquoise upholstery looks like a bigger hassle, unlike the price – which is almost too low to believe at just $14,900!

