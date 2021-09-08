2 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge Tribute Has Both the Looks and LS Performance Credentials

2021 Chevy Corvette Convertible Offered at 2022 Camaro SS Premium Over MSRP

Unbeknownst to even the most astute car price watcher, some recent models have triggered complete and utter craziness across the used car market. Some even go for price differences that would allow one to buy another brand-new sports car. 19 photos



It doesn’t matter who or what is to blame, the facts remain. For example, the 2021 model year production for the Corvette



But here we are with the madness of



Well, the exception is represented by this C8 Stingray Convertible. It’s painted in the nice Elkhart Lake Blue and also comes with the Carbon Flash Metallic Stripe Package. Well optioned because it’s a 3LT version, “



Now that’s a bit of a far cry from the quotation advanced by the dealer. Granted, it’s almost brand-new with just 551 miles (887 km) on the odometer, but the next owner still General Motors took a chance with the switch from the traditional front-engine, RWD setup of the previous seven generations for the C8 Corvette. And, unless one has been living under the proverbial rock, just about everyone knows it was a stroke of genius . The resounding success with automotive aficionados has been – unfortunately – put into the shade by production troubles.It doesn’t matter who or what is to blame, the facts remain. For example, the 2021 model year production for the Corvette numbers a smidge above the 26k threshold. So, keeping that in mind, one shouldn’t be surprised that some owners and/or dealers try to speculate about the used car market. But, frankly, adding a premium that is large enough to buy another brand-new sports car is a bit too much.But here we are with the madness of C8 Corvette used car prices. One particular 2021 Convertible example shines across the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. They usually come up with sensible deals on very cool, nurtured vehicles. Some are shiny thanks to a recent restoration, others are powerful, a few are even collectible material. But none have exaggerated price tags.Well, the exception is represented by this C8 Stingray Convertible. It’s painted in the nice Elkhart Lake Blue and also comes with the Carbon Flash Metallic Stripe Package. Well optioned because it’s a 3LT version, “ America’s sports car ” also comes with the Z51 Performance Package that includes the great Magnetic Ride Control system. Add up all the available information on Chevrolet’s online configurator tool and the open-top mid-engine sports car will have an MSRP of $85,840 (plus $1,095 for destination freight charge).Now that’s a bit of a far cry from the quotation advanced by the dealer. Granted, it’s almost brand-new with just 551 miles (887 km) on the odometer, but the next owner still needs to shell out precisely $129,900. Just hit the build & price online portal again and you’ll find out something intriguing. A 2022 Chevy Camaro coupe retails for $44,095 when selecting the 2SS trim with the 6.2-liter V8 engine and the paddle-shift automatic transmission. Basically, you can buy another sports car with the difference...

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.