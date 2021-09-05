2021 Chevrolet Corvette Production Totals 26,216 Units

5 1961 Chevrolet Corvette Buried Alive in 1980 Is Very Complete, Very Original

For the 2021 model year, the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray mid-engine sports car numbers 26,216 units that were manufactured in rather unfavorable circumstances. On the upside, the Bowling Green plant that makes the C8 won’t close next week due to the ongoing chip shortage. 16 photos



RPO code TVS designated a low-profile spoiler, and customers will be further treated to more visual goodies that include the black ground effects and visible carbon-fiber spoiler with the high-wing configuration. Those who are looking forward to the Z06 will have to wait until According to Corvette Blogger , product manager Harlan Charles highlights that 2021 production figures are noticeably higher than in the previous year. He’s referring to an increase of 28.7 percent, which is understandable because the ‘Vette had even bigger issues last year due to the health crisis.On the flip side, Chevrolet is nowhere near the most significant year of Corvette production despite increasing demand for the supercar-shaming sports car with small-block V8 power. Lest we forget, the 1979 Corvette sold 53,807 units despite surging fuel costs and despite a notable increase in price. More specifically, the entry-level powertrain used to retail at $10,220 in 1979 whereas the 1978 stickered at $9,645 excluding inflation.Corvette Blogger says that 25,782 cars were completed as of Thursday, September 2nd. The 434 vehicles that still remain are to be produced until the end of Tuesday at an estimated rate of 175 vehicles per day. In other words, the 2022 ‘Vette may be entering series production on Wednesday.Prospective customers don’t have too many changes to expect from the third model year of the C8, which is going to be configurable on Chevrolet’s website on September 14th. Three paints (Sebring Orange, Shadow Gray, and Zeus Bronze) will be replaced by three new choices (Amplify Orange, Hypersonic Gray, and Caffeine), and the Golden Bowtie is also bidding farewell to illuminated sill plates and the pewter-painted aluminum wheels.The single most expensive addition to the Stingray is the IMSA GTLM Championship C8.R Edition, a limited-edition package that adds $6,595 to the starting price of the 3LT trim level. Only 1,000 units will be available.RPO code TVS designated a low-profile spoiler, and customers will be further treated to more visual goodies that include the black ground effects and visible carbon-fiber spoiler with the high-wing configuration. Those who are looking forward to the Z06 will have to wait until October 2021 for the official reveal and the 2023 model year for the first units to be delivered.