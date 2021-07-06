1972 Chevy Nova SS Mixes Vintage Looks With Supercar Traits for Camaro SS Money

5 HEMI-Toting 2013 Jeep Wrangler Looks Ready for a Truly Unlimited Sahara Outing

So, the aging joke that Nova means “no-go” really doesn’t belong here, as this unit has been carefully remastered into a threatening Pro Street build sometime during the 1990s, according to the description provided by selling dealer Garage Kept Motors of Grand Rapids, Michigan. While on the outside, it hasn’t changed much since 1972 when it was built, the truth is that unless properly tamed by a driver who knows about the monster lurking in the engine bay, it will be one scary ride.As such, it would be a proper sleeper if not for a few eye-opening details. For example, the classic lines have been mostly left alone to sport the mesmerizing blue paint job and many wonderful, chromed bits and pieces. But the skinny front tires aren’t on the same page as the humongous Mickey Thompson rear tires, and the subtle rear trunk lid spoiler along with the aftermarket wheels might also act as giveaways for the power lurking under the hood.Speaking of, there’s a built 540ci V8 mated to a TH400 transmission in there, and this otherwise unassuming 1972 Nova SS has no less than 735 horsepower at its disposal. Interestingly, the dealer is only asking $39,900 for this ride, which is actually in the ballpark of a 2021 Camaro SS equipped with the 4550horsepower 6.2-liter V8 and the paddle-shift auto transmission (MSRP of $40,290).So, anyone interested in sporting classic looks and the performance level that would shame a lot of contemporary sports cars might want to take a second look at this ride. After all, it also comes with a black interior that doesn’t conceal the roll cage, AutoMeter gauges, or the Cheetah SCS shifter... not to mention the huge tubs needed to allow some breathing space for the wide rear wheels and tires.

