Ducati's MG-20 Proves That a Magnesium e-Bike Is Possible, It Also Folds Down

3 Final Split-Window 1963 Chevy Corvette On Sale For the Glorious Amount of $500k

2 Garage Build Time-Lapse of 670-HP All Motor Corvette Z06 Feels Way Too Short

More on this:

2022 Chevy Corvette Order Guide Shows “Hidden” Additions and a Departure

Much has been written about the Chevy Corvette’s third model year in C8 iteration, although the rumored Z06 and other versions are still nowhere in sight. But every time the company shares another snippet of information , it turns out there’s even more to discuss. Both good and bad, unfortunately. 12 photos



Even worse, the 2022 model year comes with a



All fifty-five pages have been embedded below in PDF format for hours of planning for the perfect 2022 Corvette, but just in case anyone wants the quick rundown, it seems that more



Unfortunately, as a counterpoint to the option of adding even more carbon fiber on the As a quick recap, Chevrolet embraced the 2022 model year for the Corvette with three new exterior colors, a special edition for both the coupe and convertible models, as well as a new low-profile spoiler. It also dropped a trio of low-selling shades to make way for the new Hypersonic Gray, Amplify Orange, and Caffeine. Additionally, it announced that just 1,000 units of the Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition will be made available.Even worse, the 2022 model year comes with a sensible price hike to $62,195, including destination freight charge (+$2,295 over 2021MY) for the coupe, while the convertible kicks off at $69,695, including DFC (+$1,200). The company has allowed Corvette fans to indulge in the pleasure of playing with the available options and features through the online visualizer tool, and just recently, it also published the 2022 Corvette order guide, according to a tip from our friends at corvetteblogger.com All fifty-five pages have been embedded below in PDF format for hours of planning for the perfect 2022 Corvette, but just in case anyone wants the quick rundown, it seems that more goodies were waiting to be uncovered. For example, the Corvette Team has failed to mention the new Visible Carbon Fiber door intake trim (LPO RWJ), the High Wing Spoiler in Visible Carbon Fiber (LPO 5Z5), and the Black Ground Effects (LPO 5V7).Unfortunately, as a counterpoint to the option of adding even more carbon fiber on the Corvette , it seems the company has decided the slow-selling Pewter-painted aluminum wheels (5DG) are no longer needed. The option is nowhere to be found in the new order guide, and it seems it has bit the dust alongside the closely-matching Zeus Bronze exterior color.

Editor's note: Gallery includes official images of the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Gallery includes official images of the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

Download attachment: 2022 Chevrolet Corvette order guide (PDF)