1970 Chevy K5 Blazer CST Looks Gorgeous, Goes for Cadillac ESV Platinum Cash

Back when SUVs praised utility more than visual sportiness, Jeep had the CJ and Ford had the Bronco. Even International Harvester – yep, the tractor company – had the Scout. Meanwhile, General Motors was in a void... until the K5 Blazer was born.



After all,



Before anyone has a heart attack, let’s just say this classic SUV is a tiny bit more “affordable”



Inside the passenger compartment, there’s a matching orange dress code for the bare metal pieces, doubled by a black vinyl with a premium embossed pattern for the seat upholstery. The SUV wants to get ample praise for the stock



Now that Jeep is well versed in the Wrangler game and the Blue Oval is trying to recoup the lost time with the reinvented Bronco, Chevrolet again has nothing. But it turns out the K5 Blazer is one of the hottest classic SUVs out there on the used car market. So, it shouldn't come as a complete surprise that gorgeous examples can be had for an arm and a leg. After all, dealer markups are nothing new. Still, this 1970 Chevrolet K5 Blazer CST might warrant the cost. Which isn't small at all, mind you. Actually, with the kind of cash Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors is asking you could almost snatch a 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESC 4x4 Premium Luxury Platinum! And that one goes for $108,240 or $108,290, depending on the powertrain of choice: 3.0-liter Duramax or 6.2-liter V8. Before anyone has a heart attack, let's just say this classic SUV is a tiny bit more "affordable" at $104,900. If the price doesn't scare you away (we almost ran out of the office), then nothing will. And it only gets better from that point. For example, the K5 is dressed up in a stunning combination of orange and white on the outside. Inside the passenger compartment, there's a matching orange dress code for the bare metal pieces, doubled by a black vinyl with a premium embossed pattern for the seat upholstery. The SUV wants to get ample praise for the stock exterior looks, but also comes with a few upgrades for the cockpit, such as the Realistic audio unit. An important note should be made about the odometer, which reads a little over 36,600 miles (58,902 km). Meanwhile, under the hood resides a Chevy 350ci V8 engine which hasn't been upgraded at all. Clearly, by the looks of everything, the previous ownership valued historical correctness above anything else with this one. And that might be just what the doctor ordered for classic car collectors...

