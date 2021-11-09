According to Independent Reviews, These Are the Best Tires for Winter 2021

3 Will Slick Tires Make a Stock Vehicle Faster, or Are They Only Good for Racing?

We are in the second week of November 2021, which means that the Winter season has already begun in many parts of the world. For drivers, it means fitting appropriate winter tires . But which ones to get? This video should help you out. 7 photos



If you tend to drive in the city all the time and winter is just a season when temperatures go near the freezing point, but that is it, you do not need studded winter tires. But you knew that already, didn't you?



However, if you happen to drive from city to city frequently, or you drive to mountainous regions during the winter, it is recommended to get winter tires fitted to your vehicle instead of all-season tires. This is especially true if you drive between cities at night when temperatures take a dive, and you are sure to find ice under the snow.



Jonathan Benson of Tyre Reviews has made a video where he compiled a list of recommended



The video starts with the best all-season and all-weather tires (the latter are only sold in the U.S., and not recommended on snow and ice). The second category is budget and performance winter tires, followed by Nordic or extreme winter tires, and the last category is studded winter tires.



In the case of



Do not try to get studded winter tires if they are not allowed in your area, as you may receive a hefty fine. If you drive on ice all winter, then these recommended brands are the ones to go for.



Regardless of what tires you fit your vehicle with this winter, be sure to have them



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported in any way by a third party.