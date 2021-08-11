5 Wireless Full Link Connectivity Now Available for the Entire New SEAT Range

4 Lucid Is Now a Publicly Traded Company, Ready for Project Gravity SUV Expansion

3 200 MPH Autonomous Cars Will Make History in World’s First High-Speed Robo-Race

2 How Navigation Apps Can Help Take Drowsy Drivers Off the Road

1 Mercedes-Benz New Car-to-X Functions Can Detect Potholes and Speed Bumps

More on this:

UVeye High Tech Vehicle Inspection Systems a Hit With Investors

UVeye is an automotive technology company that develops automated inspection systems for vehicles powered by artificial intelligence and proprietary hardware. 7 photos



The



While it’s not a complicated matter for an individual auto owner to check a vehicle for tire condition, a vehicle's safety and efficiency are dependent on detecting any issues.



But for fleet managers and those with large collections of race vehicles or dealerships, early detection of issues is crucial to determining whether a tire needs replacement. UVeye says they can meet those challenges for large organizations such as public transportation truck fleets and dealerships with their Artemis system.



UVeye helps to level the field making tire inspections and predictive maintenance more manageable with simple scanning and reporting to detect and alert on any tire concerns. The Artemis system utilizes two tire level scanners to capture high-quality images and provide safety data such as tire pressure, condition, abrasions, scratches and tire technical data which includes measurement type and seasonality.



In 2021, UVeye secured its Series C round from strategic investors like



UVeye’s systems have been installed at more than 100 sites including vehicle manufacturers, dealerships, rental companies, logistical centers and other sensitive security facilities. Automotive technology pioneers UVeye have recently attracted $60 million in funding from major investors ranging from CarMax, W.R. Berkley, F.I.T. Ventures and a group of institutional investors to support their global expansion plans. The company was co-founded by Amir and Ohad Hever in 2016.The UVeye Artemis system sets is aimed at streamlining vehicle inspections ranging from matching the correct tire specifications to a vehicle and ensuring that air pressure is within tolerances and detecting defects and wear and tear,While it’s not a complicated matter for an individual auto owner to check a vehicle for tire condition, a vehicle's safety and efficiency are dependent on detecting any issues.But for fleet managers and those with large collections of race vehicles or dealerships, early detection of issues is crucial to determining whether a tire needs replacement. UVeye says they can meet those challenges for large organizations such as public transportation truck fleets and dealerships with their Artemis system.UVeye helps to level the field making tire inspections and predictive maintenance more manageable with simple scanning and reporting to detect and alert on any tire concerns. The Artemis system utilizes two tire level scanners to capture high-quality images and provide safety data such as tire pressure, condition, abrasions, scratches and tire technical data which includes measurement type and seasonality.In 2021, UVeye secured its Series C round from strategic investors like CarMax who joined Hyundai Motors as early investors during that year bringing UVeye to a grand total of over $90M in investment capital.UVeye’s systems have been installed at more than 100 sites including vehicle manufacturers, dealerships, rental companies, logistical centers and other sensitive security facilities.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

Download attachment: (PDF)