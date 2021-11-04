Watch Cars Struggle for Grip on Slippery Nurburgring Asphalt, Learn About Grip

As winter approaches, each driver must get ready for the cold season. And this means more than just preparing your car for winter, as it involves a change in mindset. In other words, you should change the way you drive because you will have to deal with less grip.
A compilation of Nürburgring videos made by the Auto Addiction channel on November 1st, 2021, shows countless vehicles struggling for grip in three famous sections of the track. You will get to see a host of vehicles in the Eiskurve, the Brünnchen section, as well as the Adenauer Forst chicane.
Instead of just entertainment, use the video below to learn about how much grip can change, and what happens when a vehicle's balance is unsettled.
As a driver with experience in winter driving can attest, you can slip on clean asphalt as well, not just on roads covered in snow or ice. In fact, during the winter, you should be especially careful on sections that have shiny asphalt, as that kind of surface can be a sign of black ice.
In the video embedded below, we do not have black ice, but we do have a racetrack in the middle of a forest. Since the Nürburgring is significantly longer than other tracks, it does have a few particularities, and one of them includes diverse levels of grip and specific issues with damp conditions on particular sections.
In other words, someone driving on the Nürburgring will find that a particular section will be dry, while another will be damp. Since many drivers never get to experience the Nürburgring, we can say that the same can be applied to about any paved road that crosses a forest.
Expect varying levels of grip if you happen to drive on that kind of road early in the morning or late in the evening, not to mention the night, when temperatures drop significantly. Water vapor can be found on the road surface both in spring and autumn, but in the latter case, you will also encounter fallen leaves on the road.
While they may be picturesque, fallen leaves can hide a nasty surprise when grip is concerned. If the leaves on the road are wet and stacked in a pile, they can make your vehicle slip unexpectedly. The same effect can be met in foggy conditions, when you might find water vapor on the road surface.
With that in mind, be sure to avoid jerking your vehicle into turns or relying on last-minute braking. Just add a bit more precaution in your driving style in conditions like those to avoid unexpected slippage.
