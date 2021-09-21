2023 Genesis G90 Spied Lapping the Nurburgring in the Wet

4 2022 Genesis G80 Pricing Revealed, It Got Closer to $50k

Genesis, the upmarket automaker controlled by the Hyundai Group, hasn’t yet finished the all-new G90. Initially expected as a 2022 model, the luxobarge is now due to arrive at dealers for the 2023 model year. 36 photos



Pictured with camouflage on the body panels and a half roll cage for extra safety, the development prototype is rocking large alloy wheels, chrome garnish for the side windows, a dual-pane sunroof, LED headlights, and the massive Crest Grille derived from the Cascading Grille used by Hyundai.



Also pictured with a shark-fin aerial for the radio and satellite navigation, the G90 flaunts two exhaust outlets and six-cylinder exhaust notes. That’s because the free-breathing V8 will be axed in favor of the Smartstream G3.5 T-GDi engine in the GV80 mid-size luxury crossover utility vehicle, a force-fed V6 that belts out 375 ponies and 391 pound-feet (530 Nm).



As much as everyone loves the burble of a double-overhead V8, Genesis can’t make a case for keeping this kind of engine alive. Kia has already discontinued this option from the K9, and going forward, the Hyundai Group will spend more capital on electrification than internal combustion.



Speaking of which, the G80 already has an electric option. The dual-motor Electrified G80 offers 365 horsepower, 516 pound-feet (700 Nm), and a range estimate of 265 miles (427 kilometers), which is pretty meh in comparison to the all-new Mercedes EQS. But nevertheless, Merc has the audacity to ask



Automotive Mike has recently captured a near-production test mule on a rather wet Nordschleife, and even though body roll is noticeable in the corners, the G90 seems eager to turn in and exit without any drama. This particular example doesn't feature the rear-wheel steering of the G80 Sport, but knowing Genesis, RWS will be offered in the roomier sibling as well.